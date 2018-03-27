More Lies from the Presstitutes

Paul Craig Roberts

The shameless liars that comprise the US media intentionally exaggerated the marchers against “gun violance” by four times the acutal number.

Why?

Why are the media presstitutes involved in advocacy of agendas and not in reporting factual news?

Recent polls show that a majority of Americans believe that gun ownership makes people safer. Americans do not believe that people should be denied safety because of an occasional nutcase or a staged shooting to advance the gun control agenda. Indeed, they wonder who is behind the gun control agenda. They wonder about the dumbshits who are protesting the Second Amendment instead of Washington’s rush into conflict with Russia.

I have no doubt that gun control groups are organized by agents of the police state. The United States is falling apart. All of the increase in income and wealth is going to the One Percent. Everyone else is hurting more each day. See Chris Hedges, for example: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49082.htm

The vast majority of Americans are being ground into the dirt by government at all levels. There is no democracy. There is only looting. The One Percent fear that sooner or later even insouciant Americans might rise up. But they can’t if they are disarmed. That is all gun control is about.

Deaths from what the propagandistic “gun violance” shills for the police state hype as a massive problem are such a small percentage of US deaths that they do not even show up statistically. Yet we have all this protest over an infintestimal number of deaths, and no protests at all by opponents of “gun violence” over police killings, which are larger that “gun violence” deaths or over America’s massive murders on a world scale. Where are the “gun violence” protests over the millions of deaths and millions of displaced peoples in Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan? Where are the “gun violence” protests against Trumpt’s chosen national security adviser John Bolton’s plan to bomb Iran and North Korea into the stone age?

They are nowhere to be found. How much more evidence do you need that the “gun violence” people are totally insensitive to real violence and only serve a police state agenda?

A reader sent me this . I don’t have the time to check it out. So some of you check it and let me know. If correct, I will acknowledged it, and also if incorrect.

This was posted by a friend on FB, I thought it worthy…

Sharing this data from a friend who has researched these statistics

thoroughly. There are 30,000 gun related deaths per year by firearms,

and this number is not disputed. The U.S. population is 324,059,091 as

of June 22, 2016 (the last searchable census numbers) Do the math:

0.00925% of the population dies from gun related actions each

year. Statistically speaking, this is insignificant! What is never

told, however, is a breakdown of those 30,000 deaths, to put them in

perspective as compared to other causes of death:

-65% of those deaths are by suicide, which would never be prevented by gun laws.

-15% are by police.

-17% are through criminal activity, gang and drug related or mentally

ill persons.

-3% are accidental discharge deaths.

So technically, “gun violence” is not 30,000 annually, but drops to

5,100. Now lets look at how those deaths spanned across the nation:

-480 homicides (9.4%) were in Chicago

-344 homicides (6.7%) were in Baltimore

-333 homicides (6.5%) were in Detroit

-119 homicides (2.3%) were in Washington D.C. (a 54% increase over prior years)

So basically, 25% of all gun crime happens in just 4 cities. All 4 of

those cities have strict gun laws, so it is not the lack of law that

is the root cause. This basically leaves 3,825 for the entire rest of

the nation, or about 75 deaths per state -an average because some

States have much higher rates than others. For example, California had

1,169 and Alabama had 1.

Now, who has the strictest gun laws by far? California, of course, but

it is not guns causing this. It is a crime rate spawned by the number

of criminal persons residing in those cities and states. So if all

cities and states are not created equal, then there must be something

other than the tool causing the gun deaths.

Are 5,100 deaths per year horrific? How about in comparison to other

deaths? All death is sad and especially so when it is in the

commission of a crime but that is the nature of crime. Robbery,

death, rape, assault are all done by criminals. It is ludicrous to

think that criminals will obey laws. That is why they are called

criminals.

But what about other deaths each year?

Nearly 75% of all deaths in the United States are attributed to just

10 causes, with the top three of these accounting for over 50 percent

of all deaths. Over the last 5 years, the main causes of death in the

U.S. have remained fairly consistent.

1. Heart disease

2. Cancer (malignant neoplasms)

3. Chronic lower respiratory disease

4. Accidents (unintentional injuries)

5. Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases)

6. Alzheimer’s disease

7. Diabetes

8. Influenza and pneumonia

9. Kidney disease (nephritis, nephritic syndrome, and nephrosis)

10. Suicide

Guns don’t even make the top ten list. Not to mention:

-40,000+ die from a drug overdose–THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THAT!

-36,000 people die per year from the flu, far exceeding the criminal gun deaths.

-34,000 people die per year in traffic fatalities(exceeding gun deaths

even if you include suicide).

-200,000+ people die each year (and growing) from preventable medical

errors. You are safer walking in the worst areas of Chicago than you

are when you are in a hospital!

-710,000 people die per year from heart disease. Where is the real war

on fast food? Why are we not teaching healthy eating in schools?

So what is the point? If the liberals and the anti-gun movement

focused their attention on heart disease, even a 10% decrease in

cardiac deaths would save twice the number of lives annually of all

gun-related deaths (including suicide, law enforcement, etc.). A 10%

reduction in medical errors would be 66% of the total number of gun

deaths or 4 times the number of criminal homicides -Simple, easily preventable 10% reductions! So you have to

ask yourself, in the grand scheme of things, why the focus on guns?

It’s pretty simple: (to Steven Waugh’s point)

Taking away guns gives control to governments. The founders of this

nation knew that regardless of the form of government, those in power

may become corrupt and seek to rule as the British did by trying to

disarm the populace of the colonies. It is not difficult to understand

that a disarmed populace is a controlled populace.

Thus, the second amendment was proudly and boldly included in the U.S.

Constitution. It must be preserved at all costs. So the next time

someone tries to tell you that gun control is about saving lives, look

at these facts and remember these words from Noah Webster: “Before a

standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed.”