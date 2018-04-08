Israel Is Again Pushing Washington To War

Here you have the hypocritical Israelis urging war over a hoax chemical attack in Syria in which allegedly 70 people died, while the murderous Israelis are killing Palestinians by the bushel daily.

The Saker points out that Israel has its Washington puppet all fired up to attack Syrian and Russian forces in retaliation for a staged hoax.

The Russians say that they are not going to put up with an attack based on a hoax. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that any foreign military actions against Syria over “fabricated” reports of chemical attacks may lead to the “gravest consequences.”

