A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

Paul Craig Roberts

The proof of this old adage is the picture of police officer Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

The entire world has seen this picture and had it interpreted for them by a lazy, incompetent, and dishonest American media without any regard to evidence or the medical examiner’s report. The official story is that Floyd died from suffocation resulting from the pressure of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

Much has been made of the police removing Floyd from the squad car where they had him safely ensconced and placing him on his stomach in the street so they could kill him.

We all saw it with our own eyes, so we know it is true. But it isn’t.

As the medical examiner’s report shows, Floyd’s blood indicates a fatal dose of fentanyl, a killer opioid. I have researched many studies of fentanyl’s lethality. I have provided links here: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2020/07/09/what-is-a-fatal-dose-of-fentanyl/ and here: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2020/07/07/there-is-no-second-autopsy-of-george-floyds-death/ .

We know for a fact that small amounts of fentanyl can stop breathing. See: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/fentanyl Notice especially:

“Can you overdose on fentanyl?

Yes, a person can overdose on fentanyl. An overdose occurs when a drug produces serious adverse effects and life-threatening symptoms. When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop. This can decrease the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain, a condition called hypoxia. Hypoxia can lead to a coma and permanent brain damage, and even death.”

Note also: “Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. In 2017, 59.8 percent of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl.”

The police are not medics or toxicologists, but they sensed that Floyd had a problem far beyond passing fake $20 bills and questioned him. When they got Floyd in the police car to take him for booking, he said “I can’t breathe” and “I want to lay on the ground.”

Chauvin, a more experienced officer, realized Floyd was in trouble. The police acceded to Floyd’s request, removed him from the car, and put him on the ground as requested. The police put him on his stomach because one effect of a fentanyl overdose is nausea and the police did not want Floyd to choke to death on his own vomit.

Floyd was restrained so that he did not flail about using what little oxygen he was getting prior to the arrival on the scene of medics. The police were trying to prolong his life until the medics arrived.

Some of those Americans still capable of engaging in rational thought rather than emote on que say that nevertheless the knee on the neck aided Floyd’s death from his overdose. This makes no sense. A fatal dose of fentanyl is fatal. Period. It needs no aid to kill any more than a 44 magnum shot between the eyes needs any aid to kill.

When I read some of the commentary on my articles in which I objectively set out the facts—just the facts—I conclude that a number of Americans are extremely stupid and extremely biased against white people. Their interest is not in truth but in denunciation. They remind me of Karl Marx who wrote that criticism “is a weapon. Its object is an enemy it wants not to refute but to destroy. . . .Its essential patos is indignation, its essential task, denunciation.”

Lenin used words in the same way, just as do Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the presstitute media and a large number of American university academics. Lenin said that his use of damning words was “calculated to evoke in the reader hatred, aversion, and contempt . . . calculated to destroy the opponent, to wipe his organization off of the face of the earth. . . . Against such politial enemies I then conducted a fight of extermination.”

That is the fight that the presstitutes, the Democrats, and the liberal-progressive-left are conducting against white people in North America, Australia, and Europe.

Will white people realize the assult on themselves or will they go the way of history?

