High Treason Being Committed By “Democratic” Party and US Media Before Our Eyes

High Treason Being Committed By “Democratic” Party and US Media Before Our Eyes

Paul Craig Roberts

If you are such an insouciant, dumbshit, totally stupid American that you cannot see that there is in front of your eyes, assuming you have any eyes open, an attempt based entirely in the constant repeat of lies by the presstitute media to destroy the political stability of the United States, you should be lined up against the wall and shot for your unimaginable stupidity. That is the message I am getting from many readers.

The reason is that it now turns out that the “whistleblower,” an orchestration, first spoke to the piece of dog excrement “Shifty Schiff,” who helped him to write his false complaint before leaking it.

The totally false story hyped by the whores who comprise the US media was contradicted in whole by the released unredacted official transcript of the alleged impeachable telephone call.

Did you know this? If not, why?

Here is the RT report: https://www.rt.com/usa/470078-whistleblower-schiff-trump-complaint-scandal/