No Motherhood, No People

Paul Craig Roberts

It is paradoxical that feminism together with other ideological movements has destroyed the natural feminism of women and turned them into sexual items. The 19-year old who intends to get her tubes tied is turning herself into a pure sexual commodity ( https://www.spiked-online.com/2019/08/02/the-turn-against-motherhood/ ). That women are transitioning themselves into sex dolls is a paradoxical result after decades of feminist propaganda that reduced the sexual relationship between men and women from a loving relationship to “men’s use of women’s bodies.” The feminists have now achieved what they decried.

Feminism has not liberated women. It has liberated women from woman’s role. The kind of stable committed relationships that men and women formerly had are difficult to find today except in the oldest generation.

As The Saker recently wrote, we are experiencing “the gradual irrelevance of an entire civilization,” one that has been emptied of its history, foundational purpose, integrity, spirituality, and moral conscience. It is doubtful after decades of anti-male propaganda that the relationship between men and women can be restored. Thus has the family been undermined. White ethnicities are disappearing from earth as the birth rate is less than the death rate, and 19-year old women are having their tubes tied.

Western civilizations have committed many evil deeds, most often by governments concealing their agendas from the people. But evil deeds can be found among all races and ethnicities. It is difficult to imagine any worst evil than what the Israelis have done to the Palestinians, or the Rwanda Genocide when the Hutu slaughtered 1,000,000 Tutsi. But the only evil in the limelight is evil committed by white people.

We hear endlessly that the history of America is white enslavement of blacks. History has been fabricated in behalf of an agenda of disunity. Black slavery originated in the black king of Dahomey’s slave wars. https://www.amazon.com/Dahomey-Slave-Analysis-Archaic-Economy/dp/B0000CNIBN

When Dahomey accumulated more slaves than it could support, Dahomey sold them to Arabs and later to the European colonists of the New World. Instead of the historical facts, students are propagandized in ways designed to hurt white confidence and to teach blacks to hate whites.

Western civilization has been destroyed by a tiny handful of people. In Sweden the National Agency for Education intends to remove all Western history up to the year 1700 in order to make room for gender roles and immigration in order to flush any awareness of the Swedish people’s history out of memory ( https://sputniknews.com/society/201909271076901615-outrage-over-swedens-absurd-plan-to-delete-ancient-history-from-school-curriculum/ ) As George Orwell correctly stated: “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”

A handful of fanatical feminists have succeeded despite the opposition of the women they claim to be championing in removing women from activities they enjoy and from jobs that gave them visibility. There are endless examples. For example, the German Basketball Club’s award-winning Alba dancers were dropped this month for being “no longer appropriate to our time.” The weak German males gave in to a handful of fanatical feminists who alleged that the dancers were promoting the wrong values in women and that the basketball club should instead be inspiring women to become basketball players. Australia has banned ring girls from fight contests, replacing them with men, because feminists objected to ring girls as “objectifying women.” The banned ring girls want to know who gave “ridiculous” feminists the right to deny them “their basic right to work.” Over their objection, F1 grid girls have been dropped from the races, because fanatical feminists alleged it was “sexists and degrading.” The contrary opinion of the grid girls was not considered in the decision.

Cheerleaders, nightclub pole dancers, any female garment with cleavage are all alleged to “objectify” females. The feminists will not be satisfied until every Western woman is clothed in a burqa. Women themselves are allowed no say in the matter. The feminist position is that all women who object to the feminist agenda are women who have been brainwashed to serve as sex objects for men.

Every seam of the foundation of Western civilization has been opened, and the building is collapsing. The US government and local police operate on the principle that “might makes right.” A majority of the younger generations cannot tell facts from opinion. Integrity is understood as something that gets in the way of your success. Success is measured in money. Nothing can be trusted. Democracy is impotent, because explanations are controlled in behalf of agendas. Free speech, guaranteed by the founding document of the country, is

offensive” and on its way out. The only scholarship and research that universities permit and institutions fund is that which supports official explanations and the ruling elite’s agendas. Evidence no longer counts as Russiagate and the latest accusation against Trump prove. Even in criminal indictments, conviction rests on allegations alone in 97% of felony cases.

Over the course of my life I have watched America be destroyed. Those born into a destroyed country don’t know that it has been destroyed. As the destruction progresses, each generation born into it simply sees what they are born into as normal. The younger the generation, the less it knows of its country’s destruction. As they are educated to understand their history as one built on slavery, they think that all that has been lost is slavery. Given this enculturation of the young, how can Humpty-Dumpty be put back together again?