Las Vegas

Dear Readers: to reiterate, I do not know what happened in Las Vegas and do not expect to be able to find out. I understand that this is a subject of interest to you, but I have no explanation for you. My own opinion is that, if it were a staged operation, authorities responsible will put out many different explanations on the Internet, so that skeptics will be divided by their choices of the explanation. In other words, multiple conspiracy theories will kill unity of skepticism that possibly could produce a full account.

All I can tell you is that I consulted a US Marine sniper and a 27-year police veteran who has conducted many investigations. They say they would like to see daytime crime scene photos of the kill zone showing blood trails and blood pools and would like to see examinations of the bullets striking the ground showing trajectories and direction(s) of fire. They agree with me that if such a massacre took place, evidence would be everywhere. Why don’t we see it? Suspicions should be dispelled by abundant evidence, not created by withholding evidence.